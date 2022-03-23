INDIANAPOLIS, IN- Scoring opportunities were somewhat few and far between at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday night, as the Wheeling Nailers and Indy Fuel battled it out for the third time in six days. Indy ended up taking the two points in this particular contest, as Seamus Malone snapped a 1-1 deadlock at the ten-minute mark of the second period, then Spencer Watson and Bryan Lemos added third period strikes for the 4-1 win in favor of the home side. Matt Alfaro scored Wheeling’s lone goal in his return from the AHL.



Both teams found the twine in the opening stanza, and the two tallies came 1:09 apart from each other. Wheeling struck first at the 8:46 mark. Matt Alfaro scooped up the puck behind the offensive goal and strolled his way around the zone to the high slot. That’s where he took a wrist shot, which flew into the top-right corner of the cage. The Fuel tied the score on a netmouth scramble, as a few whacks at a loose puck resulted in Tanner Butler squirting a shot in over the line.



The lone goal of the second period came right at the midway mark, as Indy took the lead. Chad Yetman swiped away a loose puck in the left corner, then proceeded to center a pass to Seamus Malone, who stepped into a one-timer in the slot, which he drilled into the right side of the net.



The Fuel added to their lead at the 9:02 mark of the third period. Jacob LeGuerrier booted a puck away at his own blueline, which led to a transition rush in the other direction. Jan Mandat plated a drop pass for Spencer Watson, who slammed a one-timer into the left side of the goal. Bryan Lemos added an empty netter for the 4-1 Indy final.



Mitch Gillam got the win in goal for the Fuel, as he stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced. Louis-Philip Guindon got saddled with the defeat for the Nailers, despite making 25 saves on 28 shots.



The Nailers will return home on Friday night for Throwback Night at 7:10 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Wings. Former players Louis Dumont and Paul Bissonnette will be at the game, the Nailers will wear specialty jerseys, and it will be a Frosty Friday.