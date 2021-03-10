https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Game Times, Ticket Information for NCAA Regional

Sports

by: West Liberty Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The West Liberty University athletic department has announced game times and ticketing information for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Atlantic Region Tournament, which will get under way Saturday night inside the ASRC.

      The host Hilltoppers (15-4) are the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 6 seed Malone (17-6), the G-MAC Tournament champion, in Saturday’s first quarterfinal at 6 p.m. No. 5 seed Fairmont State (15-4), the MEC Tournament champion, closes out the quarterfinal session with an 8:45 p.m. contest against No. 4 seed Mercyhurst (11-0).

      The West Liberty/Malone winner moves on to Sunday’s 5 p.m. regional semifinal against No. 2 seed Charleston (14-3) with the Fairmont State/Mercyhurst survivor taking on top-seeded Hillsdale (20-2) in a 7:45 p.m. semifinal.

      Sunday’s winners return to the ASRC floor Tuesday at 7 p.m. to play for the Atlantic Region championship and a berth in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight, which will be held March 24-27 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

      In accordance with the NCAA’s mandatory COVID protocols required and in compliance with state and local guidelines, the WLU athletic department has adopted a limited attendance policy for this weekend’s Atlantic Regional.

      A 40-ticket allocation has been set aside for each team to accommodate parents of their participating student-athletes working through their respective athletic departments. Socially-distanced seating for these individuals is being reserved behind their team bench.

      In addition, 170 “touchless” general admission tickets will be made available to the public for every tournament game. Tickets are priced at $10 and will be sold separately for each game – with a limit of three tickets per transaction – through a mobile ticketing agency. No daily passes or all-session passes are available.

      The arena will be cleared at the conclusion of each game and all social distancing and masking requirements will be strictly enforced throughout the tournament.

      The link to purchase tickets for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games will be posted Thursday at 9 a.m. on the West Liberty University athletics website – www.hilltoppersports.com – and on social media. The link for tickets to Tuesday’s regional championship game will be posted Monday at 9 a.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NCAA Division II

Atlantic Regional Schedule

(at West Liberty, W.Va.)

Saturday, March 13

Regional Quarterfinals

        No. 3 WEST LIBERTY (15-4) vs. No. 6 Malone (17-6), 6 p.m.

        No. 4 Mercyhurst (11-0) vs. No. 5 Fairmont State (15-4), 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

Regional Semifinals

        No. 2 Charleston (14-3) vs. WEST LIBERTY/Malone winner, 5 p.m.

        No. 1 Hillsdale (20-2) vs. Fairmont State/Mercyhurst winner, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

Regional Championship

        Sunday’s winners, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter