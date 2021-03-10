Game Times, Ticket Information for NCAA Regional

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The West Liberty University athletic department has announced game times and ticketing information for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Atlantic Region Tournament, which will get under way Saturday night inside the ASRC.

The host Hilltoppers (15-4) are the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 6 seed Malone (17-6), the G-MAC Tournament champion, in Saturday’s first quarterfinal at 6 p.m. No. 5 seed Fairmont State (15-4), the MEC Tournament champion, closes out the quarterfinal session with an 8:45 p.m. contest against No. 4 seed Mercyhurst (11-0).

The West Liberty/Malone winner moves on to Sunday’s 5 p.m. regional semifinal against No. 2 seed Charleston (14-3) with the Fairmont State/Mercyhurst survivor taking on top-seeded Hillsdale (20-2) in a 7:45 p.m. semifinal.

Sunday’s winners return to the ASRC floor Tuesday at 7 p.m. to play for the Atlantic Region championship and a berth in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight, which will be held March 24-27 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

In accordance with the NCAA’s mandatory COVID protocols required and in compliance with state and local guidelines, the WLU athletic department has adopted a limited attendance policy for this weekend’s Atlantic Regional.

A 40-ticket allocation has been set aside for each team to accommodate parents of their participating student-athletes working through their respective athletic departments. Socially-distanced seating for these individuals is being reserved behind their team bench.

In addition, 170 “touchless” general admission tickets will be made available to the public for every tournament game. Tickets are priced at $10 and will be sold separately for each game – with a limit of three tickets per transaction – through a mobile ticketing agency. No daily passes or all-session passes are available.

The arena will be cleared at the conclusion of each game and all social distancing and masking requirements will be strictly enforced throughout the tournament.

The link to purchase tickets for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games will be posted Thursday at 9 a.m. on the West Liberty University athletics website – www.hilltoppersports.com – and on social media. The link for tickets to Tuesday’s regional championship game will be posted Monday at 9 a.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NCAA Division II

Atlantic Regional Schedule

(at West Liberty, W.Va.)

Saturday, March 13

Regional Quarterfinals

No. 3 WEST LIBERTY (15-4) vs. No. 6 Malone (17-6), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Mercyhurst (11-0) vs. No. 5 Fairmont State (15-4), 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

Regional Semifinals

No. 2 Charleston (14-3) vs. WEST LIBERTY/Malone winner, 5 p.m.

No. 1 Hillsdale (20-2) vs. Fairmont State/Mercyhurst winner, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

Regional Championship

Sunday’s winners, 7 p.m.