BELLAIRE, Ohio. (WTRF)- The Bellaire Big Reds hosted Garaway on Saturday at Nelson Field. Both teams were looking to improve to 2-0 on the season entering the matchup. Bellaire would score first. Bobby Roth kept it himself and went 22 yards and into the endzone for the Big Reds, putting them up 6-0. Garaway would respond. Garrett Newsome would bring it in from 8 yards out, and the extra point would be good, giving Garaway the 7-6 lead. Garrett Newsome then connected with Matt Mullen for the 10 yard score, putting Garaway ahead 14-6. Bellaire’s Cole Porter would then score from three yards out, making the score 14-13, and that was the final score of the day. Garaway beat Bellaire 14-13.
Garaway Slips By Bellaire
by: Caroline Peters