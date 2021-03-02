Girl Injured In Chiefs Coach Crash Likely Has Permanent Brain Injuries

(WTRF)- An attorney speaking on behalf of 5-year-old Ariel Young’s family, said on Good Morning America that Ariel Young has made some progress in her recovery but may never fully heal.

“She’s awake, which is a huge development,” Attorney Tom Porto said of Ariel. “She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking — it’s a sad, sad, sad story.”

The 5-year-old girl who was in a car hit by then-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid suffered permanent injuries.

Reid who the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid., admitted he had been drinking before the crash.

A GoFundMe for Young has raised more than $500,000.