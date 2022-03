Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The last time the two faced the Pioneers beat Wheeling by 86 points. The margin of victory wasn’t as drastic Thursday but Glenville still distanced themselves early and led 50-18 at halftime.

Glenville went on to win by 60 points. Lauren Calhoun had the best day for the Cardinals with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Head Coach Matt Schmidt was able to get one conference tournament victory under his belt in his first season with the team.