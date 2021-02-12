Goalies Shine in Nailers Shootout Victory

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets played an extremely entertaining game on Friday night at WesBanco Arena, which resulted in Wheeling’s first shootout in 76 games. François Brassard was outstanding in goal for the Nailers, as he made 40 saves during the game, then another three in the shootout. Austin Fyten helped him out on the offensive side, as he scored a goal in regulation, as well as the lone marker in the shootout, as the Nailers were victorious, 3-2.



The teams played to a scoreless first period, with the Nailers holding a 10-5 advantage in shots on goal. Although the shots on goal favored the Komets in the middle stanza, the lone goal went to Wheeling at the 42-second mark. Joshua Winquist battled the puck out of the slot to Austin Fyten in the right circle. Fyten’s first shot was stopped, but he followed it up and chipped in the rebound.



Fort Wayne tied the contest at the 1:55 mark of the third period, just two seconds after a power play, when former Nailer Brandon Hawkins roofed a wrist shot from the right circle. The Komets then took the lead less than three minutes later. Anthony Petruzzelli deflected Matt Murphy’s shot down into the crease, where Shawn Szydlowski was able to sweep in the loose puck. Wheeling did a great job answering back in a matter of 1:38, as Patrick McNally capitalized on a huge screen to snap a shot into the top-left corner of the cage.



The deadlock remained through the remainder of the third period and overtime, as the goaltenders had some of their busiest and best action. In the shootout, Fyten was the hero for the Nailers, as he tucked a backhander through Stefanos Lekkas’ legs in the second round. François Brassard took care of the other end, as Brandon Hawkins, Marc-Olivier Roy, and Shawn Szydlowski came up empty for the Komets.



François Brassard played magnificent in goal for Wheeling, as he stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced for the victory. Stefanos Lekkas also played a strong game for Fort Wayne, as he made 36 saves on 38 shots.



The Nailers and Komets will meet again on Saturday at 7:10 p.m., before Wheeling plays host to the Indy Fuel on Sunday.