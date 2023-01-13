WHEELING, W.Va. – Games between the Wheeling Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets have either seen offensive explosions or elite goaltending. Friday night’s clash at WesBanco Arena featured the latter, as Wheeling’s Bailey Brkin and Fort Wayne’s Max Milosek combined to stop 67 of the 70 shots they faced. Anthony Petruzzelli was the only player who was able to solve Brkin, and he did it twice, while Justin Addamo potted his team-leading 17th of the year to make up all of the scoring in a 2-1 Komets decision.



Both teams got on the board once in the opening stanza. The Nailers were the first to light the lamp, as they did so at the 7:46 mark. Justin Addamo cruised his way into the slot, then let a backhander go, which found its way into the right side of the cage. Fort Wayne drew even on the man advantage. Mark Rassell set up Daniel Maggio for a one-timer from the center point, which got tipped down and in by Anthony Petruzzelli.



The Komets outshot Wheeling 12-8 in the middle frame, and got the lone goal just 2:24 into the period. Matt Alvaro won a right circle face-off to his left for Petruzzelli, who immediately fired a wrist shot off of the right post and into the net. The second period also featured a heavyweight fight, as 6-foot-7 Jack Boekel of the Nailers got the better of 6-foot-8 Scott Allan of Fort Wayne.



The two sides combined for a whopping total of 32 shots in the third, but neither goaltender budged, as the Komets held on for the 2-1 road win.



Max Milosek picked up the victory in goal for Fort Wayne, as he made 31 saves on 32 shots. Bailey Brkin was spectacular for Wheeling, as he denied 36 of the 38 shots he faced in the defeat.



On Saturday night, WesBanco Arena will transform into the Wizarding World of the Wheeling Nailers for Wizards & Wands Night at 7:10p.m. The first 1,700 fans will receive a one-of-a-kind magic wand.