Golden Bears Weather The Golden Tornado

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen weathered the Keyser Golden Tornado to move to 2-0 on the season with a 35-12 win.
Hunter Patterson scored three times for Oak Glen as they built a 21-6 halftime lead. Next up the Bears host John Marshall.
