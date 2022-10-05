WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich closed his high school career just how he wanted with a AAA team state championship and AAA medalist honors.

Goodrich fired a two-day 149 including a day-two 73 as the Patriots claimed their seventh state golf championship.

Park finished with a team total 481 that was 11 strokes better than Cabell Midland and their 492 total.

The win was the sixth state championship for head coach Don Headley and comes on the anniversary of Park winning their first title in 2002 the first year the tournament was held in Wheeling at Oglebay.