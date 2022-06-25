Triadelphia, W, Va. (WTRF) – Dallas Cowboys Defensive Back and Linsly school alum C.J. Goodwin conducted his 5th annual All-Star football camp at the Highlands. Part of the reason he runs the successful seminar is he remembers when he wore much smaller shoes and even then aspired to be a professional football player.

“Growing up, seeing an NFL player and knowing an NFL player personally; you feel like its real. To me, I’ve seen people like Joey Galloway. I went to camps all around the country and seen NFL players and they were just regular people and for these kids, if I rub off one; they see C.J. Goodwin and they see other players I’ve brought in. It’s just whatever motivates them. That’s what we try to do,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin has acquired a number of regular parents who send their kids to the camp each year like Nathan Embree.

“I think its great. I think anytime a professional athlete from the local area can come in and inspire kids to come and participate, I’m all for it (and) especially to give them a dream that they can follow in his foot steps and that’s what C.J. does,” Embree said.