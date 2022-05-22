Triadelphia, W, Va. (WTRF) – The tournament was put on by Teammate Basketball. The event stopped by the complex for just the second year. Teams were invited from across the country to compete. However, many of the competitors came from close by in the Keystone State. Teammate Basketball was fond of the Highlands.

“This is a world class venue. We try to seek a facility like this from across the country. (There’s) six courts under one roof and is obviously a big benefit for us operationally. It’s also an incentive for teams to support each other and they don’t have to park or drive across town to a different gym. Everything is concentrated here under one roof which is an amazing benefit,” Teammate Basketball Owner Blake Thompson said.

The traveling tournament culminates with a national championship held in Virginia Beach.