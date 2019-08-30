Great matchups on display in HS Football season-openers

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s opening night for many high-school football teams across the Ohio Valley.

For the third consecutive season, Wheeling Park will open up the 2019 regular-season against Brooke High School.

The Patriots have taken the win in seven of their last eight matchups against the Bruins.

With 27 high school football games on showcase Friday night, there are many storylines in play.

Martins Ferry and Shadyside will hit the gridiron together for the first time in 90 years with their last meeting coming in 1929.

University Head Coach Jason Willis seeks revenge in Friday’s matchup against John Marshall after the Monarchs spoiled his head coaching debut last season.

Oak Glen and Weir will battle it out for Hancock County.

