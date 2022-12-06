RENO, NEVADA (WTRF) — Mills Lane, the Hall of Fame referee who officiated more than 100 championship fights, died Tuesday morning at his home in Reno at the age of 85, according to ESPN.

His son, Terry Lane, confirmed his father’s death to ESPN.

Mills Lane officiated many famous fights including the Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield “Bite Fight” and Marvin Hagler’s 1979 draw vs. Vito Antuofermo for the middleweight championship.

Lane was known for his catchphrase he used before a fight, “Let’s get it on.”

Lane was a boxer himself and also had a law degree from the University of Utah.

ESPN stated that he was known for his “no-nonsense attitude as the third man in the ring.”

Lane suffered a stroke in 2002 that left him partially paralyzed and practically unable to speak. His wife, Kay, cared for him during his long illness and she, along with his sons, Terry and Tommy, were with during the last days of his life.