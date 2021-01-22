Hall of Famer Henry “Hank” Aaron dies at 86

Baseball’s home run record holder, player Hank Aaron (R) acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced before throwing out the first pitch of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Mariners 05 April, 1999 in Seattle, WA. Aaron is being honored around the league this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his record-breaking 715th home run, which surpassed Babe Ruth’s record. AFP PHOTO/Dan Levine (Photo by DAN LEVINE / AFP) (Photo by DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images)

Baseball Hall of Famer Henry “Hank” Aaron died Friday at the age of 86, reported WSB-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1934, Aaron briefly played in the Negro Leagues and minor leagues during his youth. He made his MLB debut at age 20 and started his 23-year career with the Milwaukee Braves, now known as the Atlanta Braves.

He would go on to set the career home run record, surpassing Babe Ruth. The record would later be broken by Barry Bonds.

Earlier this month, Aaron, along with former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young and other civil rights leaders, were vaccinated against COVID-19.

They hoped to send a message to Black Americans in particular that the shots are safe.