Hamilton Township beats Big Red

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO- Steubenville Big Red took on Hamilton Township on Saturday in the Buckeye 8 Challenge.

Big Red taking on Hamilton Township. Early in the first quarter, Stephen Mikell scored, giving Hamilton Township a 7-6 lead. But Big Red answered back. Nasari Jackson got the steal and sent the ball to Chase Zimmerman for the bucket. He had 10 points on the night. It was then a three point game, 9-6 in favor of Hamilton County. Big red’s Zion Sawyer would then get the steal and he passed it to Calvin Bickerstaff for the bucket. Bickerstaff led Steubenville with 14 points on the night. Hamilton Township answered with a Sean Moore basket, making the score 13-11 Hamilton.

Marquis Moore knocked down the three pointer. He led them with 18 points and was the game’s MVP. Hamilton Township left with the 62-50 win.