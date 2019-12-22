High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Hamilton Township beats Big Red

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO- Steubenville Big Red took on Hamilton Township on Saturday in the Buckeye 8 Challenge.

Big Red taking on Hamilton Township. Early in the first quarter, Stephen Mikell scored, giving Hamilton Township a 7-6 lead. But Big Red answered back. Nasari Jackson got the steal and sent the ball to Chase Zimmerman for the bucket. He had 10 points on the night. It was then a three point game, 9-6 in favor of Hamilton County. Big red’s Zion Sawyer would then get the steal and he passed it to Calvin Bickerstaff for the bucket. Bickerstaff led Steubenville with 14 points on the night. Hamilton Township answered with a Sean Moore basket, making the score 13-11 Hamilton.

Marquis Moore knocked down the three pointer. He led them with 18 points and was the game’s MVP. Hamilton Township left with the 62-50 win.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter