HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– We all have an old pile of trophies collecting dust somewhere.

They can be easy to forget about, but you know what isn’t?

That game ball or puck that you won from the big game.

One local artist is making sure you’ll never forget your precious time on the field.

Dan Enich

This retired head football coach combined his love for the game with his artistic abilities, to create the ultimate keep sakes.

These aren’t your standard trophies.

Dan Enich has spent the last thirty years painting footballs, basketballs, hockey pucks, home plates and more.

His passion for art started when he was just a little kid.

During that time, I won a city-wide art contest. I won first place and won ten dollars ang it was the biggest thrill of my life. Dan Enich, Sports artist

That jump started his craft and lead him to years of art classes.

Fast forward to 1993, Dan was coaching football and was asked to paint a game ball.

Wayne Neely was our head football coach at Weir High and one of his friends won the game ball. He looked at me and said, ‘Hey I hear you’re artsy. Can you put the score on it?’ That was mid-fall 1993 and that was the first ball I did. Dan Enich, Sports artist

Dan then goes on to paint sports memorabilia for countless professional coaches and athletes.

Such as Jim Leyland, Steve Blass, Phil Bourque and from the 1980 Olympic gold medal winning team USA, Mike Eruzione, Ken Morrow and Craig Patrick.

Painting for pros is an honor but Dan says his favorites are the local athletes from here in the Ohio Valley.

Each painting is a time capsule that embodies the commitment these people gave to their sport, and it will never be forgotten.