Hanna is Excited to be Wheeling University’s new Athletic Director

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University alumna Carrie Hanna previously served as the assistant Athletic Director and Director of Compliance at the University. She will manage over 20 NCAA Division II athletic programs. Hanna says her first step is to continue to build on a solid foundation that has already been established.

“I think that just continuing to build on our rich tradition of academic and athletic excellence with service to our community. I’m a huge community person and I think we just need to continue to engage our alumni in our community and build friends with the University,” Hanna said.

Hanna added that her new position will not interfere with her responsibilities as Wheeling Park’s girls soccer coach.