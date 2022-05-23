Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Athletic Director Carrie Hanna is nearing one year as the program’s athletic director. The alum and esteemed former soccer player reflects back on what she’s most proud of so far.

“…Re-establishing some of our programs – our wrestling program, our men’s and women’s swimming program, our men’s lacrosse program, you know, getting those programs back up and running and seeing our student athletes enjoy the games that they love and having so much success as well,” Hanna said.

Hanna is also happy that the University golf scramble made its return this year and said that it can be expected again in the future.