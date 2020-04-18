High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Hannah White commits to Cleveland State after a long journey

WHEELING, W.Va.- Hannah White has committed to continuing her basketball career at Cleveland State University. From the moment Hannah had toured this campus she had a feeling of home, so seeing her dream come true is rather special. 

“I didn’t know if I’d ever get to this point and accomplishing something like this is just such a good feeling because it feels like all of the hard work and all of the countless hours that I’ve put into it have finally paid off,” said Hannah White. 

“We are just so proud of her. She’s worked so hard for this and it’s just so nice to watch her accomplish something that she’s worked so hard for,” said Heather White, Hannah’s mom.  

But Hannah’s journey hasn’t been easy. She was able to make a comeback this season after sitting out her entire junior year due to an ACL injury. Something that she said took a toll on her not just physically but also mentally. This struggle caused Hannah to turn her pain into determination.  

“It’s really helped me become stronger and I’ve just been through so much and going through that has made me realize how much I love the game and how much I just want to get better and work harder,” said Hannah. 

And although Hannah is excited for her Division 1 journey ahead, she will always value her time at Wheeling Central High School. 

“It’s hard to leave all of that behind because I don’t want to. It’s just so many great memories and so many great times but I know that I’ve made so many bonds that will last forever and I’m so thankful for that,” said Hannah. 

“The experiences that she’s had like winning state championships in basketball and track is just something we will never forget and its just been so much fun,” said Heather White. 

