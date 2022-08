YORKVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Barnesville opened the season with an impressive 32-8 win over Buckeye Local at World War II Memorial Stadium Thursday night.

Senior quarterback CJ Hannanhs led the attack with a pair of first half touchdowns on runs of seven and 44 yards for a 12-0 half time lead.

In the third quarter he found Taison Starr for a ten-yard score and a 19-0 advantage.