Harler, Bibey Open Basketball Development Company To Help Athletes On And Off The Court

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former Concordia University Guard Boyd Bibey and former WVU guard Chase Harler both have fond memories of playing in the Ohio Valley and now they have started a basketball development business called, “Built Different” that aims to helps local athletes.



Bibey said, “Being in their shoes at one point me and him we were on top of the world. We were the stars at Wheeling Central so we thought we were great but in the previous past couple of weeks we’ve been watching the games and we realized we weren’t as great as we thought we were. It’s fun to help them develop and understand that we weren’t the best in high school but we ended up both making a power 5 team.”



Built Different offers workouts for individuals, small groups and teams. But the company has another goal in mind, and that’s to help athletes in many ways that go beyond the court.



“I knew my passion, added Harler. I kind of figured it out this year that my passion is going to be wanting to help people achieve their goals in basketball you know I dealt with some mental health issues in my WVU career and I just want to bring light to the Ohio Valley and kind of emphasize how important mental health really is.”



Bibey added, “We want to not only be a player development but we want to develop people as a whole. We really want to break the stigma of mental health. People normally think that mental health is just people who have depression and anxiety. We believe that every personal problem is a problem so we want to hit on performance anxiety and things of that nature.”



Harler says Bibey helped him get through some difficult times which is where they established the name of their business.



“It’s been great. We have been through some serious highs and lows together and in those highs and lows that’s how we established our named “built different.” We would say “hey man, you’re built different, you can get through this, or he’s going off in games and I would say, hey man you’re built different. Keep going crazy.”



Built Different is also going to feature a podcast designed to help those struggling.



“Well our first episode is going to have two mental health advocate specialists on it, talking about what they think is important, said Bibey. We plan on having all kinds of people on it but when we have athletes on it we want to talk about some of their mental through tough times and how they got through those experiences.”