(WTRF) – The Harrison Central baseball team finished as the state runner-up.

The Huskies made it to the Division III state championship game for the first time in school history after beating Heath on Friday night.

Unfortunately Waynedale was just too much for Harrison Central as they exploded for six runs in the second to take control of the game.

Harrison Central falls by a final of 10-1.

The Huskies finish their monumental season with a record of 20-13.