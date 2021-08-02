Harrison Central Begins High School Football Preview Tour

Cadiz, OH. (WTRF) – One of the big story lines surrounding the team is that standout Quarterback Kobe Mitchell is no longer a husky. He now attends the University of Akron to play basketball. Head Coach Anthony Hayes told his current competing quarterback not to follow a tone that was set by Mitchell but set standards of their own

“It’s important for them that they know (that) we don’t want them to be him. Our offense and our system is in place for a reason. We like to think that what he gave us last year will last us for many years to come -meaning that the things that he’s taught and showed to the young guys so I think that, at this point in the season, we’ve been very pleased with the progression of our Quarterbacks,”Hayes said.

We’ll have more with Harrison Central and other teams in the Ohio Valley as our High School Football Preview Tour continues.