LANDCASTER, OH (WTRF)–The Harrison Central Huskies went head-to-head against the Wheelersburg Pirates for the Region 11 Division three Regional title.

The tournament took place at Beavers Field in Landcaster, Ohio.

The Huskies were 18-12, while the Pirates held a 22-7 record.

With two runners on and two out, the Pirates score the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. @WTRF7News @PirateBSB pic.twitter.com/ICz7SaPeLx — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 2, 2023

It was a rough way to start things off.

Harrison Central rotated through three pitchers in the first innings, and Wheelersburg racks up five runs, four were walked in.

The Huskies reel in two runs in the top of the 5th.

7-4 Pirates are up @WTRF7News @HC_Baseball__ @PirateBSB pic.twitter.com/CalvKHTySy — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 2, 2023

Harrison Central didn’t go down without a fight.

They held the Pirates and their bats started heating up, scoring two runs in the 5th inning.

Madzia scored the game winning run.

Harrison Central took down Wheelersburg 8-7 and punched their ticket to the state final four for the second time in school history.