WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Harrison Central held off a late charge from Wheeling Central to win 55-51.
Hayden Cassidy and Mykel Quito led the Huskies with 15 points each. Central’s Troy Anthony led all scorers with 20 points.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
