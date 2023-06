AKRON, Ohio (WTRF) — The Harrison Central Huskies will advance to the state baseball championship game in Akron, Ohio on Saturday after Friday night’s win against Heath.

Harrison Central defeats Heath High 2-1 and advances to the DIII state championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.@WTRF7News @HC_Baseball__ pic.twitter.com/Rrlz4C55i9 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 10, 2023

The Huskies won 2-1.

This is the first time in school history that they will play in the championship game in baseball.

The game is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Canal Park Stadium in Akron.