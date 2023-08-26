OLD WASHINGTON,OHIO (WTRF) – The Harrison Central Huskies improved to 2-0 Friday with a 26-14 win over Buckeye Trail.
The Warriors fall to 0-2 and host Barnesville next week. The Huskies hit the road again to visit Malvern.
by: Scott Nolte
