Harrison Central keeps VALES trophy

CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF)- The Harrison Central Huskies hosted the Buckeye Local Panthers on Friday night for the battle of the VALES trophy. Hayden Taylor put the Panthers on the board first with the quarterback keep touchdown. Kobe Mitchell responded with a touchdown of his own, and the Huskies jumped in front, 7-6. But the Panthers weren’t finished. Trey Hoover broke through the Huskies defense and dove into the endzone for the Buckeye Local touchdown, keeping the game close, 14-7.

But the night would belong the Huskies. Later in the game, Mitchell scooped up a fumble and took it to the house for the Harrison Central touchdown. The Huskies went on to win 48-34, keeping the VALES trophy for another trip around the sun.

