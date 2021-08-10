https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Harrison Central looks to bridge the gap at QB

Cadiz, OH. (WTRF) – One of the big question marks surrounding the Harrison Central Huskies is coach Anthony Hayes’ plan at Quarterback. Kobe Mitchell was a standout QB but he is no longer with the team and is attending the University of Akron to play basketball.

“Well, we have a couple of guys competing for the job; both are giving great efforts. It’s important for them that they know we don’t want them to be him. Our offense and our system is in place for a reason. We’d like to think what he gave us last year will last us for many years to come meaning the things that he’s shown and taught to a lot of the young guys. I think at this point in the season we’ve been very pleased for what he’s shown our young quarterbacks,” Hayes said.

Hayes believes he has a tough schedule to face but the Huskies always have their sights set on a traditional rivalry game.

“Well, we always have a big game; the Coal Bucket game with St. Clairsville. That one will always be circled on our calendar. This year, our schedule is very, very difficult. We’ve moved to the north side of the Buckeye 8 with some larger schools – Beaver Local, East Liverpool, Indian Creek is back on again so for us we need to make sure we’re competing every day in practice and ensuring that we’re getting better on a daily basis,” Hayes said.

The Huskies look to improve its front lines to win games in the trenches.

“2 years ago, we averaged 165 to 170 pounds on the line and this year we’re up to 225 across the front line (for) our average weight so I feel good about that. (We) only have one senior on the line so we have some young guys up there and on the defensive side of the ball we like our linebackers a lot. We feel really good about our linebacker position,” Hayes said.

Harrison Central’s season opener is against Claymont.

