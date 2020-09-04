Harrison Central Moves To 2-0

CADIZ,OHIO (WTRF) – Harrison Central’s offense didn’t touch the ball in the first quarter but they still managed to 55 points on the board in a 55-23 win over Toronto, Thursday night.

The Hukies did take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter however, thanks to a Kobe Mitchell 50 yard interception return. The Red Knights would score on their next two possessions for a 14-6 lead in the second quarter.

Harrison would out score them 49-9 the rest of the way. Mitchell threw a pair of touchdown passes and also ran for another. James Brooks scored three times all on the ground. The Huskies are now 2-0 while the Red Knights slip to 0-2. Harrison will visit Bellaire, next Saturday. Toronto will host Buckeye Local next Friday.