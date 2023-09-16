CADIZ,OHIO (WTRF) – The Harrison Central Huskies improved to 4-1 with their 37-19 win over East Liverpool.
The Huskies will visit 4-1 St.Clairsville next week. The Potter slip to 3-2 and host Cambridge next week.
by: Scott Nolte
