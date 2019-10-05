Harrison Central Upsets St.Clairsville

ST.CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – The Old Coal Bucket is going home with Harrison Central for the first time since 2009 thanks to their 42-35 win over St.Clairsville.

The Huskies entered at just 1-4 on the season but led the Red Devils 21-14 at the half. Aaron Jordan led the Red Devils with 242 yards rushing as St.C enjoyed a 35-28 lead after the third quarter.

But Kobe Mitchell would not be denied he found Clayton Nunez twice in the fourth quarter the last coming with just :30 left in the game. Mitchell threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns while adding 77 yards on the ground and two more scores.

The Red Devils are now 4-2 they visit Bellaire next week. The Huskies improve to 2-4 and visit Steubenville Catholic.