High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Harrison Central Upsets St.Clairsville

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST.CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – The Old Coal Bucket is going home with Harrison Central for the first time since 2009 thanks to their 42-35 win over St.Clairsville.

The Huskies entered at just 1-4 on the season but led the Red Devils 21-14 at the half. Aaron Jordan led the Red Devils with 242 yards rushing as St.C enjoyed a 35-28 lead after the third quarter.

But Kobe Mitchell would not be denied he found Clayton Nunez twice in the fourth quarter the last coming with just :30 left in the game. Mitchell threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns while adding 77 yards on the ground and two more scores.

The Red Devils are now 4-2 they visit Bellaire next week. The Huskies improve to 2-4 and visit Steubenville Catholic.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter