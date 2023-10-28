CADIZ,OHIO (WTRF) – Harrison Central made the most of their first home playoff game , downing Triway 40-10.
The Huskies will face Garfield in the second round next Friday.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
CADIZ,OHIO (WTRF) – Harrison Central made the most of their first home playoff game , downing Triway 40-10.
The Huskies will face Garfield in the second round next Friday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now