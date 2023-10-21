YORKVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Harrison Central won their annual match up with Buckeye Local in the V.A.L.E.S. game 49-7.
The Huskies finish the regular season 8-2 and they will host a playoff game next week.
The Panthers finish the season 1-9.
by: Scott Nolte
