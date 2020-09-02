Harrison Central’s Kobe Mitchell, Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) – Week one of the high school football season showcased a number of outstanding performances, but the one that stood out to us was Harrison Central senior quarterback Kobe Mitchell.

Mitchell helped lead the Huskies to a dominating win over Steubenville Central as he threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 25 yards and a score.

Head coach Anthony Hayes is quite comfortable with his teams offense in Kobe’s hands. “Obviously, he is an unbelievably talented young man physically, athletically so for us he’s like having another coach on the field. He’s continued to improve every year, every day the best thing about him is every day he is eager to get better.”

Mitchell added, ” Try to get better every day, I want to do big things in life so in order to do that I have to do the right things every day.”

Next up for Mitchell and the Huskies a week two meeting with Toronto.