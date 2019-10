WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This week’s Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week is Harrison Central’s Kobe Mitchell who led the Huskies to a 42-35 upset win over St.Clairsville.

Mitchell ran for 77 yards and two scores and threw for 365 yards and four more scores including the game winning touchdown with just :30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The win was the first for Harrison Central over St.Clairsville since 2009. Mitchell and the Huskies are now 2-4 they face Steubenville Central Saturday.