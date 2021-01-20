Harrison’s Kobe Mitchell scores 2,000th career point

CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) – It was a milestone night for the Huskies multi-sport standout Kobe Mitchell . The University of Akron commit went into a game needing 21 points to get to 2,000 for his standout career. He finished the game with 27 points giving him 2,0006 at the end of the game. Kobe said it was a dream come true.

“It was crazy, that has been something I’ve always dreamed about and for it to finally come true is something I didn’t actually think would happen I’m just happy it did.” Kobe Mitchell

Head coach Justin Clifford said Kobe isn’t just great at basketball.

“Yeah he’s a great player but he’s an even better kid and that’s what we like about him I think everybody likes about him. But obviously 2,000 points doesn’t come around often so he’s obviously a special player in that regards as well.”

Kobe recently committed to The University of Akron to play basketball, and he said this has been a dream come true for him.

“I was very excited, all the hard work finally paid off and I didn’t have to worry about it anymore and just worry about this season.”

“Just proud of him and proud of what he’s done and you know it’s been a lot of hard work and like we keep talking about the hard works not over, just beginning to be honest with you.” Justin Clifford

Kobe said how this would not be possible without Coach Clifford.

“And he has always believed in me since day one so it goes a long way, I wouldn’t be in this position without him.” Kobe Mitchell

Kobe becomes the third Huskie male athlete in the school’s relatively brief history to receive a Division I scholarship.