Haskins makes Mackey Award Watch List

West Virginia tight end Jovani Haskins has been named to the 2019 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, as announced by the Friends of John Mackey on Friday.

Haskins appeared in all 12 games for the Mountaineers in 2018, acting as the backup to Trevon Wesco. He reeled in 16 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown last season.

The Mackey Award gets its name from NFL Hall of Famer John Mackey and is given every season to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

Haskins is just one of three tight ends from the Big 12 to be named on the list, alongside Grant Calcaterra of Oklahoma and Charlie Kolar of Iowa State. For the full list, you can visit www.johnmackeyaward.com.