Hats off for Hawkins in 6-2 Nailers Win

Sports

by: Wheeling Nailers

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va. – The Wheeling Nailers started their three-in-three home weekend in fine fashion on Friday night, as they took down the Kalamazoo Wings, 6-2 at WesBanco Arena. Brandon Hawkins led the offensive attack with the team’s first hat trick of the regular season, and was complemented by a three-point night from Myles Powell. Jordan Ruby held the fort on the other end of the ice, making 27 saves for the win.

The first eight minutes of action were electric, as the teams combined for five goals, with the Nailers taking a 3-2 lead into the intermission. Kalamazoo struck first at the 2:51 mark, as Yannick Veilleux drove to the net to deposit the rebound of Justin Taylor’s initial attempt. Wheeling responded 41 seconds later, when Jan Drozg slid in a cross-crease pass from Renars Krastenbergs. After that, Brandon Hawkins took over, denting the twine twice in a span of 29 seconds. His first was a one-timer from Christopher Brown, then his second was a wrist shot from the left circle. The Wings trimmed the margin to one on Zach Saar’s power play marker from the top of the crease.

The Nailers added a couple of insurance tallies in the middle frame. At the 10:48 mark, Cam Brown battled a puck out of the right corner, then fed Ryan Scarfo, who spun in a shorthanded goal from the low slot. Less than four minutes after that, Myles Powell slammed in a Yushiroh Hirano feed, which was originally created by Aaron Titcomb’s long shot from the right side.

In addition to the win, the only item left to finish off was Hawkins’ hat trick. With 5:49 left, the hats flew down from the stands at WesBanco Arena, as Hawkins threw in a wrist shot from the blueline, putting the final touches on Wheeling’s 6-2 triumph.

Jordan Ruby backstopped the victory for the Nailers, turning away 27 of the 29 shots he faced. Jake Hildebrand took the loss for Kalamazoo, allowing six goals on 26 shots.

The Nailers and Wings will do battle again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. as part of Be Our Neighbor Night. The Nailers will wear special jerseys, fans can visit both Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, there will be a trolley ornament giveaway, and it’s the annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter