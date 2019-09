WELLSBURG,W.Va.(WTRF) – Brooke led University at the half 15-13, Friday night at Brooke Memorial Stadium, but the second half was all Hawks.

U-High would put 26 points on the board for a 39-15 win over the Bruins. Brooke slips to 1-2 on the season while the Hawks are now 2-1.

The Bruins host Brashear from the Pittsburgh City League while the Hawks visit Wheeling Park next Friday.