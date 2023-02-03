WHEELING,W.Va. – Friday night at WesBanco Arena was a long time coming for the Iowa Heartlanders. Yuki Miura snapped a deadlock in the early stages of the second period, and his goal held up the rest of the way, as the Heartlanders collected a 2-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers – their first road win of 2022-23. Max Johnson scored for the second straight game to provide the offense for Wheeling.



Opportunities were few and far between in the first period, which saw a combined total of seven shots on goal. However, both teams were able to get one shot to go into the net. The Nailers got on the board first, just 1:29 into the contest. Louie Roehl cruised into the trapezoid, where he centered the puck to Max Johnson, who slammed in a one-timer from the low slot. Iowa knotted the score on a power play rush. Carson Denomie navigated his way into the slot, then wired a shot inside of the left post.



The Heartlanders took the lead in the early stages of the middle frame, as turnovers plagued Wheeling. James Sanchez stole the puck on the right side of center ice, and led the way on a 2-on-1 rush into the offensive zone. Sanchez sifted a pass through the low slot to Yuki Miura, who pounded in a one-timer on the left side.



The Nailers outshot Iowa, 14-8 in the third period, but weren’t able to find a tying tally, as they came up short, 2-1.



Hunter Jones picked up the win for the Heartlanders, as he stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced. Bailey Brkin turned in another good effort for Wheeling, as he made 22 saves on 24 shots for his ninth straight start allowing three goals or less.



The Nailers and Heartlanders will do battle again on Saturday at 7:10, which is Pups & Pucks Night, when fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game.