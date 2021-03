WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Leading by just two at the half over Brooke, Wheeling Park got a huge third quarter from senior guard Beau Heller, on their way to a 73-60 win over the Bruins.

Heller scored 14 of his team-high 20 in the third, including four three-pointers to help give the Patriots a 10 point lead heading into the fourth.

Avery Lee added 19 and DJ Saunders 15 for the Patriots. Cole Sperlazza led the Bruins and all scorers with 26 points.