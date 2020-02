SHADYSIDE,OHIO(WTRF) – Shadyside advanced in the Ohio Division IV Girls Sectional with a 61-30 victory over Strasburg, Thursday night.

In the game Tory Hendershot scored 19 points to go over 1,000 in her career, she now has 1,002 all-time. She joins her brother Kelly in the one-thousand point club, last week he became the boys all-time leading scorer now with 1,415 points.

Baylee Wach also added 19 in the win. The Lady Tigers will host Bishop Rosecrans at 2 p.m. Saturday.