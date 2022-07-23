Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The tournament of course takes place at Oglebay’s Spiedel Golf Club. The event got off to an unusual start which included a rain delay that lasted nearly an hour. It took a long time to finalize the results from Saturday. At the end of the day, there’s a two way tie for first in the championship group with Jacob Nickell and Yadhu Urs boths shooting a 67. Jim Augustine is currently in first place for the seniors with a score of 71. Cimarolli as well as his partner named Cimarolli hold the score for best ball at 63. West Liberty Head coach Roger Wailae and his partner Kurtz hold the senior best ball lead at 66. We’ll bring you the championship results Sunday.