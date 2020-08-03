High School Football Practices Kick Off In Ohio

WOODSFIELD, OHIO (WTRF) – The 2020 high school football season is officially underway as area schools in Ohio open their training camps.

The OHSAA has decided to allow teams to begin their practices on time, but have suspended any scrimmages with other teams.

We visited Beallsville and Monroe Central on day one. Seminoles head coach Josh Ischy says with the ever changing landscape that is Covid-19 he’s just thankful for the opportunity to be on the field, practicing.

“We always say this, the next play is never promised and that seems to be even more of the issues this year,” said Ischy. “Not just because of injury or what not, you never know what the covid issues are going to be from day-to-day. What things are going to be coming down from the department of education, from the OHSAA, or from the states governors office. So we try to take advantage of every day we have out here and enjoy it.”

Our high school football previews will begin airing on WTRF on August 13.