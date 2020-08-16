High School Football Preview Tour Day 4

EDISON, OHIO (WTRF)- On day four of the high school football preview tour, the 7 sports team visited Edison High School to preview the Edison Wildcats football team.

Coach O’Brien says this year he is feeling confident with 45 players on his roster, and he’s especially confident with how his offense will perform. The Wildcats have key running backs this season who will establish the run game, along with some skilled players on offense.



High School football previews will start airing on August 13th.