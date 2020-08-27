The High School Football Season Kicks Off Thursday

YORKVILLE, OHIO – (WTRF) The 2020 high school football season will kick off Thursday night at World War II Memorial Stadium as Buckeye Local hosts Barnesville.

It’s the first of 15 games this weekend involving local teams. Friday there are 13 games on the schedule and one for Saturday.

Buckeye Local finished 2-8 last year, snapping their 43 game losing streak with a week two win over Union Local. Barnesville started 3-0 in 2019, including a win over Buckeye, but due to key injuries and turnovers they finished 5-5.

West Virginia schools will kick off their seasons next week.