SARAHSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– Shenandoah pulled away to beat Shadyside 45-14.
This makes the Zeps 1-1 and they will play next Friday at Waterford.
Shadyside drops to 0-2 with the loss and plays Buckeye Local on the road next Friday.
