2019 Trick or Treat Times
High School Football Week 10

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – We are headed into week 10 of the high school football season with some key match ups on the schedule. The week begins Thursday, with Wheeling Central hosting St.Clairsville at Wheeling University.

Wheeling Park returns from their three game road to play their final home game of the regular season as the host the No. 3 team in class AAA Parkersburg South. The Southern Patriots are a perfect 8-0 on the season. Park went 2-1 on their three game road swing an return with a 6-2 they are currently 6th in class AAA. A win would help them move up the ladder. Park has won six of the last seven in the series but South did win last year 30-0.

At Harding Stadium in Steubenville , Big Red hosts Linsly in each teams final regular season game. Both come in on a two game losing streak. Big Red fell 31-18 last week to Columbus DeSales which dropped them to seventh in region nine. Steubenville controls it’s own destiny when it comes to the playoffs. Linsly meanwhile is coming off of a very frustrating loss as they blew a 14-0 lead to Western Reserve in a 19-14 loss. This is the first meeting between these two schools since 1943.

Saturday at Nelson Field , Bellaire and Martins Ferry will meet for the 114th time as they battle for SPARKY. The Big Reds slightly lead the all-time series 54-52-7. The Big Reds snapped a two game Ferry win streak in the series with a 14-7 win last year in the playoffs, just after Ferry had won the week before 30-0. Bellaire is headed to the playoffs this year the Purple Riders are most likely not. Bellaire currently sits at fourth in region 17 and they control their own destiny.

