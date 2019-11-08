High School Football Week 11

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s week 11 of the high school football season which means the final week of the regular season in West Virginia and the first week of the playoffs in Ohio .

Wheeling Park visits John Marshall , the Patriots are already locked into a playoff spot but are looking to improve their position, currently sixth. John Marshall meanwhile is currently 16th but needs a win over Park to guarantee a spot in the post season. A Brooke win over Preston would help too. The Patriots have won nine straight in the series and 12 of the last 15. The Monarchs last win came in 2009.

At Wheeling University, Wheeling Central will host Magnolia, both of these teams have dealt with adversity . The Maroon Knights are currently 5-4 and 10th in class A. Magnolia has struggled through a tough 0-9 mark. The Maroon Knights know they wont be home next week but know they will have a chance to defend their class A state title.

Tyler Consolidated faces St.Marys, the Silver Knights need a win to guarantee a spot in next weeks playoffs. Tyler is currently 17th the Blue Devils are 7-2 and tied for sixth in class A so they are playing for a home game next week. The Silver Knights snapped a seven game losing streak to St.Marys with last years win.

In Ohio, Steubenville Big Red opens their run in the Region nine playoffs with a trip to face Aurora. The Greenmen went 10-0 during the regular season. They pitched 4 shutouts this season and allowed seven or less points in five games in fact they have allowed only 47 points this year. This is Big Red’s 19th straight playoff appearance and 32nd all time.